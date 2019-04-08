Douglas Fire Dept. hosting fundraisers to help fellow firefighter with cancer

DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) - The Douglas Fire Department is asking for the community’s help with donating to a good cause.
John Brown, with the Douglas Fire Department, has been diagnosed with a rare form of sarcoma cancer named Ewings Sarcoma.
To help Brown with medical and living expenses, the fire department is organizing fundraisers with help from employees and community friends.
Motorcycle Benefit - May 4
- Registration: Starts at 9 a.m., ride starts at 11 a.m.
- Cost: $20 per bike, $10 for additional riders
- This will be an escorted ride and there will be a 50/50 drawing.
Chicken Que Fundraiser- May 10
- Starts at 12 p.m.
- Chicken plate dinners will include leg quarter, two sides, bread and dessert for $10
- Plate Pickup: Will be at Fire Station #1 at 110 E. Gordon Street in Douglas
“Any donation, large or small, will help reach the goal and is wholeheartedly appreciated by John and his family,” said Asst. Fire Chief Casey Wright. “We are asking our community to come together, support one of these fundraisers, and pray for John and his family.”
All proceeds of both fundraisers will go toward medical and living expenses.
You can also donate to the cause through GoFundMe.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.