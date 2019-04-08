CHIP grant application starts in Dawson

DAWSON, GA (WALB) - Many people in Dawson say they’re excited the application process for the CHIP grant started Monday at City Hall.
The CHIP grant stands for Community Home Investment Program.
The grant is for lower income families who own their home.
The grant will allow them to renovate and make their homes livable.
Interim City Manager, James Woods, says he believes more than 20 people will apply for the grant, but only six or eight will be chosen.
Vernetta Bronner has filled out her application and hopes she is one of them.
“Hoping I get approved for windows, doors, and siding," says Bronner.
Woods says applications are due on April 18.
