Ashburn Police Dept. warns community of scam caller

ASHBURN, GA (WALB) - The Ashburn Police Department is warning residents of a reported spam caller who claims to work for the police department.
According to police, the caller says their name is “Officer Kelly” and tells the person that they have a warrant for their arrest and they need to pay a fine or turn themselves in by the next day at 2 p.m.
“Officer Kelly” will also call from the Ashburn Police Department’s phone number (229) 567-2323.
Police urge everyone to please be aware of this and do not give out any personal information.
If you have questions or concerns, contact Investigator Kling at the Ashburn Police Department.
