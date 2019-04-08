Albany man among 5 charged in 71-count indictment for fraud, conspiracy

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Five men, including an Albany man, have been named in a federal indictment and charged with conspiracy to obtain at least $15 million in federal contracts illegally.
Two of those contracts are construction projects at the Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB).
Kenneth Latham, 73, of Albany, a civilian engineering technician with the Navy, is one of the people named in the 71 count indictment from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Ohio.
Latham is not an employee of MCLB, according to base officials.
"We are aware of the news reports alleging a Naval Facilities Engineering Command employee engaged in a criminal conspiracy that included bribes and kickbacks. The accused individual was not an employee of Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany.
The command desires to keep the installation free from all criminal activity, and we do everything possible to identify what happened so that we can take appropriate actions and ensure that these types of incidents do not happen in the future. MCLB Albany encourages everyone to report suspicions of fraud, waste, abuse or other criminal activity via the Marine Corps Eagle Eyes Program.
It would be inappropriate to comment further on this matter while it isunder investigation. For further queries, please contact Mike Tobin with the Department of Justice at 216-622-3651." - Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany
Prosecutors said Latham took bribes and kickbacks from construction companies to use his official position to secure contacts that were set aside for only service disabled veteran-owned businesses.
The companies were not entitled to those contracts, prosecutors said.
Two construction projects at MCLB were named in the indictment involving bribes.
The projects were a $2.8 million contract in September 2011 and another $2.6 million project in September 2012.
The indictment said Latham took bribes including cash, meals, a hunting trip, a fence and all-terrain vehicle.
The charges in the indictment for the five men include major fraud, wire fraud, false claims and conspiracy charges.
