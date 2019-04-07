Florida man charged for forgery in Cordele

CORDELE, GA (WALB) - The Cordele Police Department arrested a Florida man Saturday after a forgery investigation led to theft charges.
James Johnson, 55, has been charged with forgery in the third degree and theft by receiving stolen property.
According to police, Johnson altered a business check that did not belong to him and attempted to cash it for several thousand dollars.
"I’m proud of the investigative work by my officers. Due to their diligent effort, and information from witnesses, the suspect was caught shortly after committing the crime and the victim was spared a lot of stress and inconvenience,” said Chief Lewis Green.
