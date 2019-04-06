Weekend rain but not a washout

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Rain chances are slim Friday evening but it’ll be warm and humid. Overnight patchy fog gives way to a cloudy Saturday with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Foggy Sunday morning with rain chances holding until late afternoon early evening. Warmer mid 80s end the weekend.
Still unsettled early week as a cold front slides east. More rain and thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday. Drier with above average temperatures holding the rest of the week highs around 80 and lows around 60.
