Students show their appreciation for first responders in song and dance

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - It’s been almost six months since Hurricane Michael tore through the area.
Now students and teachers at Lamar Reese School of the Arts are showing linemen their appreciation.
And they’re doing it through song and dance.
Students have been preparing songs and dances for months. All to thank a few special first responders for their work during Hurricane Michael.
“Here at Lamar Reese, we’re family. So when we do things, we do it big, as a family,” said Principle Dr. Angela Shumate.
And Friday, the linemen who tirelessly fought to restore power to the City of Albany in the hours, day and even months after October’s storm were welcomed into that family.
“Love is an action word and they showed a lot of love today,” said a City of Albany lineman, Avery Jenkins.
They showed the love in cheer, song and even dance. But for the linemen, they’ll always work to keep the lights on for the people of Albany, whether they’re thanked or not.
“The excitement it gives me to see that little boy or little girl when the lights come on, to run out there and just say thank you,” said Jenkins.
We’re going on six months since Michael swept through the region, but the damage the storm caused is far from a distant memory.
“Working sometimes eight hours, ten hours, sometimes twelve hours. The biggest thing now is just trying to restore the security and street lights around the city,” Jenkins said.
Which is exactly why the linemen from Mitchell EMC, the City of Albany and Georgia Power were recognized by the students and teachers today.
“To say hey, no matter how hard it gets out there, be encouraged because we celebrate you,” said Dr. Shumate.
The linemen told WALB the show of support was a surprise, but something they’ll never forget.
