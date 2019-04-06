Slow-moving thunderstorms impacting area Saturday evening

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely for the rest of your Saturday. A few storms could be on the stronger side. Frequent lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty winds are likely.
Tonight, rain ending and fog developing. Lows in the low 60s. A few showers or rumbles of thunder are possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Warm with highs in the mid 80s. Higher rain chances arrive for Monday. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the low 80s.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. Drier weather for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s.
