Rams getting ready for SIAC championship race

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The ASU Track and Field team is getting ready to head to Statesboro for the Georgia Southern Invite, but the Rams are focusing on a bigger picture, in the upcoming future.
Although the Rams are focusing on their upcoming meet, ASU is ready, and excited for the chance at the title.
With key returners, such as SIAC champion Joshua Ajiero back on the track, the Rams are eager to show what the ASU is made of.
“I’m just going, you know senior year kind of go by, it’s a blur," said Ajiero. "I’m just going with the flow. Last year I got third. Trying to get back there. Main thing, trying to get back to nationals. You know, anything can happen at nationals. You just go from there.”
The Rams aare taking part in the Statesboro invite this weekend.
The SIAC championship is set for April 18th-20th.
