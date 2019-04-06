Lady Knights look for region and state title repeat

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Deerfield-Windsor Lady Knights soccer team found their first state title last year.
With the playoffs just around the corner, the Knights are hoping for a repeat.
Although a new squad, and a new team, the dream remains the same.
The Knights lost 7 of their state championship starters.
But the Knights still find themselves leading the region with a 5-0 record.
“The good thing is that we’ve got a very solid group of eight graders coming up that will be freshman," said head coach Aly Joslin. "So, I’m going to be top and bottom heavy next year. We don’t have a lot of current Sophomores and current Freshman. But moving forward into next year we’re going to have a 6 to 7 group of Seniors and a 6 to 7 group of Freshman and then some players scattered in between.”
The Knights have 3 region games left.
If they hold the top spot, they’ll have won 10 region titles in a row.
