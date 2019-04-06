Former Colquitt Co. Packers head coach issues statement after being fired

It has been reported to me that during my tenure as coach, our program created more scholarship opportunities for players than for all past Colquitt County football teams combined. I do know what colleges look for in a student athlete. I did coach a multi-sport student athlete about focusing on football. I believed that student had the possibility of being a High School All-American and getting a Division 1 football scholarship if he focused on his football skills. I wanted that student to have his best shot at getting a scholarship and going to college. What I did is called coaching. If I had not informed this young man of this possibility, I would have done a great disservice to him. What I told this young man is that he had a chance. A chance to get to be an All-American, to earn a full scholarship and play football. He also had a choice. He could continue playing other sports and take a chance, or focus on football and give himself the best odds to achieve his goal. That decision was the player’s decision to make, not mine or Mr. Howell’s. The truth is that I encouraged all student athletes to play other sports. In 2016, 2017, and 2018, we had 6 to 8 football players play Varsity basketball or wrestle. I wanted them to be their best. I can’t count the number of our football kids that played other sports at Colquitt County.