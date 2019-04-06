Corn-hole tournament takes over Southwest Georgia

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -A little competition is always healthy, especially when it is for a cause.
The third annual American Cornhole League Southeastern conference tournament kicked-off Friday.
Roughly 300 corn-hole enthusiasts from from Georgia, Florida, Alabama and Mississippi filled the exchange club looking to qualify for the national tournament.
More importantly to raise money and awareness for child abuse.
One prior champion made her return.
“I like that the guys don’t have that much of advantage over you, because it’s not like strenuous, you’re just throwing a one pound bag, so it’s fun,” said Participant Rosie Streker.
The ACLS partnered with the Breadhouse and Open Arms Inc.
The tournaments will run until midnight Friday.
It will resume Saturday April 6th, at 9 a.m. until midnight.
