Behind the scenes of WALB’s 65th Anniversary

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - From what you’ve seen in our 65th anniversary special, it takes a lot to put together the elements of a newscast.
From producers, to reporters, digital team, and studio crew, we work hard to bring you quality content, and we want to give you a taste of what it’s like.
“I grew up watching this place so it’s important to me because I know that the work that I’m doing is not only being done for myself but it’s being done for the people in my community,” said Tanner Anderson, a producer at WALB.
“I solely moved to SWGA to do it for the people. Everyday that I do a story its solely to find solutions, justice, for the people who live here in SWGA. It’s what keeps me going. The hustle and bustle is fast but I do it all for SWGA,” said Asia Wilson, a reporter at WALB.
“We want to make sure we can get you as many details as we can get as soon as possible. We know a lot of times there will be something like an accident and people will want to know who is involved. We may have to wait for that information but we’re at least going to get you as much info as we can,” said Krista Monk, a digital content producer at WALB.
“We hope that our community and people who live here realize that at the end of the day we just want to do the best job that we can and represent SWGA the best way that we can and we take that very seriously here at WALB,” said Nichole Cyprian, the News Director at WALB.
“Coming back is always fun. You get to see the people that you knew when I was here, you get to see the people that are here holding it down. Its just fun to celebrate what this place is and what it means to southwest GA,” said Jake Wallace, a former Sports Director at WALB.
“Everything that WALB has done over the last 65 years is why they are still here it’s because they earned the respect of the people they served,” said Robert Hydrick, a former Anchor and Sports Director at the station.
“This one woman called yesterday was like ‘just so you know, everyone’s setting their DVR to record it and we’re just all really excited and everyone’s going to be watching’, and I was like great, that’s awesome, but also it’s a lot of pressure,” said Gracie Thompson, a producer at the station.
“Our goal is to provide not only local news but local news that matters to the people who live here, the businesses that are here and really puts our area in a good light,” said Cyprian.
“Nothing that I’m doing now, as a husband as a father as a broadcaster none of that starts without Albany and WALB and that’s kind of one of the cool things about being able to come back and look where everything is now,” said Wallace.
“Its our duty and our responsibility to tell the stories that matter and to tell them in an objective way and we take that very seriously here at WALB,” said Cyprian.
