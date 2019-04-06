Albany State University celebrates 116 years

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany State University is looking to further it’s economic impact on the city.
Last year, ASU had a $250 million impact on Albany.
School representatives are hoping this weekend’s events will bring even more money to the city.
ASU representatives say Saturday night’s gala is already sold out.
Meaning at least hundreds of people are coming into town.
They'll be staying at Albany hotels, eating at Albany restaurants and shopping in Albany stores.
The gala was supposed to be held back in October, but like several university events that month, it was postponed because of Hurricane Michael.
Still, the university had a multi-million dollar impact on the city's economy.
Now school representatives are hoping to boost the impact this weekend.
“To bring people home to further stimulate the economy of Southwest Georgia. This past fall, it was identified we had a $250 million economic impact on our local community, so this is another opportunity to increase that impact," said the Executive Director of the ASU Foundation, A.L. Fleming.
The gala will recognize students and faculty of ASU, present and future.
It will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn this Saturday night.
