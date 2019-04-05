51 years of Fair Housing Act in Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Community and economic development officials say they are still receiving calls about discrimination when it comes to people trying to rent or buy homes in South Georgia.
It's been 51 years since the Fair Housing Act was put in place in Albany.
April is National Fair Housing Month.
The city put on an event to help educate the public on their rights and responsibilities when it comes to fair housing.
Lenders, realtors, and the housing industry filled the civic center Thursday afternoon.
“We get a lot of phone calls about discrimination and people don’t know what they can do to change things when it comes to their landlords or when it comes to buying their homes. So what we felt like we needed to do was educate everybody on what those rights are,” said Betty Jackson Burton, an organizer.
If you were unable to attend Thursday’s event you can call the Department of Community and Economic Development at (229) 483-7650.
