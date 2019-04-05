65 years and beyond: The future of WALB

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Sixty-five years later and there’s no sign Channel 10 is going anywhere.
Bruce Austin, WALB general manager, said he recognizes the station’s responsibility as Southwest Georgia’s broadcast leader, and believes the future ahead at WALB looks bright.
“This station is the community’s voice," Austin said. "Our viewers need a voice. There’s a lot of just rural areas in Southwest Georgia and to be a voice for Southwest Georgia is exactly what I want us to be able to do.”
Austin said he believes the new talent pouring into the station will play a big role in continuing to lead the station in the right direction.
Austin said his hope is that the station will use each day to take another step forward to reaching goals and continue to be South Georgia’s No. 1 news source.
