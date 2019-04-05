Update: No charges filed after SUV rams into Fred’s

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - On Friday, The Albany Police Department (APD) said no charges will be filed after a Hummer smashed into Fred’s at the intersection of Third Avenue and North Slappey Blvd just before noon Thursday.
Albany Dispatch said the call came in at 11:43 a.m. Thursday.
Multiple units responded to the scene, according to dispatch.
The driver of the Hummer, Michael Summerlin, 41, of Lee County, was traveling north on Slappey Boulevard and hit a Dougherty County School System (DCSS) vehicle, according to APD. Police said the driver suffered from a medical issue.
“We had a driver involved in a two-car crash [Thursday] morning on Slappey Boulevard,” J. D. Sumner, DCSS public information officer, said. “Our staff member was not injured and the vehicle was towed to our fleet maintenance shop.”
Other drivers on the road tried to flag the driver down.
The Hummer then went into the Fred’s parking lot, hitting another vehicle, before going into the store, APD officials said.
Two store employees and Summerlin were taken to the hospital, but injuries were not serious.
WALB’s Madison McClung reported from the scene of the incident.
Frederick Harris said he saw what happened Thursday. Harris said he tried to help Summerlin after he hit a DCSS vehicle.
Harris said once Summerlin hit the vehicle, he and other drivers began to approach the Hummer to see if he was okay.
Harris said he saw Summerlin inside the vehicle and then he soon tried to get inside the Hummer but it was locked.
Harris said after he tried to get inside the Hummer, he realized that it was still in drive and that’s when it took off and headed towards Fred’s. The driver hit another vehicle before crashing into the store, according to APD.
“I began to try and access the driver of the Hummer but his doors were locked, and he was shaking violently like he was having some kind of seizure and so we could not get the doors unlocked, so I kind of warned everybody to get back. It really scared me because I saw it right in front of me," Harris said.
Harris said he is just very thankful that no one had any major injuries.
