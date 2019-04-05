Thomasville’s April First Friday Sip and Stroll set for tonight

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - It’s the first Friday in April, so Thomasville city leaders are gearing up for their First Friday Sip and Stroll.
A variety of art work displayed on the sidewalks and Thomasville city leaders told WALB they hope this will attract a larger crowd to Friday night’s event.
The art people will see has been crafted by local artists.
The artists spent many hours creating something unique for people to enjoy as they stroll through downtown.
City leaders told WALB they were approached by a local artist to incorporate art into the First Friday event.
Sarah Baggett, Thomasville marketing manager, said she believes this will entice more people to enjoy this special event.
“We’re really thinking that adding this art element is going to elevate these events, kind of gives a different flavor to it, let people experience something a little different, and hopefully kind of lead them through the downtown, as well," Baggett said.
April is a very popular time of year for Thomasville, so city leaders hope this First Friday will be a successful kick off for the rest of the month.
Dozens of stores and restaurants are open late and feature a variety of timely discounts during the event.
The event lasts from 6 to 10 p.m.
With the threat of inclement weather, you can visit Downtown Thomasville’s Facebook page to check for updates on Friday’s Sip and Stroll event.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.