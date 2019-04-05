Thomasville’s acting mayor speaks out after latest lawsuit

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - Lawsuits and litigation continue to bloom in the City of Thomasville.
City leaders are speaking out after a civil action was filed on behalf of the Thomasville Police Department (TPD).
Robert Howell, a Moultrie attorney hired by members of TPD’s command staff, filed a 312-page civil action against the defendants.
Months of text messages between city leaders and outside parties have been revealed because of open records requests made by the TPD’s attorney.
The secret meeting that Howell writes about in the lawsuit is confirmed by Terry Scott, mayor pro tem.
Scott, who is one of the defendants, said he secretly met with Police Chief Troy Rich and Assistant Police Chief Eric Hampton.
“I just overheard something that I didn’t think was right,” Scott said.
Scott said he can’t give details about what he heard.
The documents show text messages between Thomasville City Council member David Hufstetler, also a former drug squad commander, discussing ways to replace Rich with a former Thomas County deputy.
However, the Thomasville city manager is only person who can hire or fire, according to the city’s charter.
In another instance, it shows Hufstetler trying to get council members and the Thomasville-based assistant district attorney, to meet up together to discuss removing Rich.
Howell also writes that Greg Hobbs, who was recently suspended as mayor, Hufstetler and Scott met on December 11, 2017 to discuss ways to get Rich fired.
The next day, Scott arranged a meeting with Rich and Hampton to discuss what was said.
“Basically the meeting was about let’s keep him, let’s let him know what’s trying to go on,” Scott told WALB.
According to the complaint, the next day. Hobbs directed former TPD officer Waylon Parker to write a defamatory letter about the command staff.
Scott said his involvement ended after that December meeting. Howell writes the contrary.
"I never have been involved in anything, I personally shouldn’t be named in this lawsuit,” Scott said.
Scott said moving forward, he’ll stick to his job, especially since there’s a new city manager at the helm.
“I guess sometimes you need to be careful about how far out you go,” Scott said. "Stay in your lane.”
Scott said despite what’s transpired, he knows this will pass.
"I support Chief Rich, there are no hard feelings here, and we will drive on,” Scott said.
Howell writes his clients are demanding a trial, and monetary and punitive damages against the defendants.
The other defendants in this case could not be reached for comment.
