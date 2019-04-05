Thomasville dines for disaster relief

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - People who ate out on Thursday in Thomasville also helped with disaster relief.
American Red Cross of South Georgia encouraged people to eat locally to help with disaster relief efforts.
For the fifth straight year, restaurants in Thomasville banded together to help Red Cross provide disaster relief assistance to 20 counties in South Georgia.
Board Member Mark Harmon said this event is even more crucial after severe storms, tornadoes and hurricanes hit South Georgia hard.
Harmon said 10 percent of all proceeds from Thursday will go to this chapter.
“That money will stay with our local chapter, and is earmarked only for disaster relief. In light of recent events like Hurricane Michael and the tornadic activity we just had to the west of us, it’s important that these funds are available to us when they’re needed,” said Harmon.
Some of the restaurants that participated included Grassroots Coffee Company and Jona’s Fish and Grits.
