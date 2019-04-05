4th annual Ocilla blood drive gathers hundreds

Parker donates blood to save lives (Source: WALB)
By Ashley Bohle | April 5, 2019 at 5:04 PM EDT - Updated April 5 at 5:04 PM

OCILLA, GA (WALB) - Donors gave blood in Ocilla on Friday, to honor a man who lost his fight with cancer.

Friday marks the fourth annual Glenn Roberts Memorial Blood Drive. The Irwin county man died a few years ago. He underwent many blood transfusions to fight the disease.

Glenn Roberts died of cancer in 2016 (Source: WALB)
Miki Parker said she donates because a blood transfusion saved her life, after an accident as a child.

“It’s very rewarding because it seems like you’re helping not only yourself, but you’re actually getting a free medical exam if you think about it as well," Parker, also a nurse at Irwin County Hospital, said. "Cause they’re doing a medical free screening process. But you’re helping others and it’s saving others’ lives. So it feels very, very good.”

Miki Parker, Blood Donor (Source: WALB)
This year’s goal is to have 175 people participate by donating in the blood drive.

