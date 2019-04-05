4th annual Ocilla blood drive gathers hundreds

OCILLA, GA (WALB) - Donors gave blood in Ocilla on Friday, to honor a man who lost his fight with cancer.
Friday marks the fourth annual Glenn Roberts Memorial Blood Drive. The Irwin county man died a few years ago. He underwent many blood transfusions to fight the disease.
Miki Parker said she donates because a blood transfusion saved her life, after an accident as a child.
“It’s very rewarding because it seems like you’re helping not only yourself, but you’re actually getting a free medical exam if you think about it as well," Parker, also a nurse at Irwin County Hospital, said. "Cause they’re doing a medical free screening process. But you’re helping others and it’s saving others’ lives. So it feels very, very good.”
This year’s goal is to have 175 people participate by donating in the blood drive.
