Sheriff’s office catches man wanted in Randolph and Terrell counties

CUTHBERT, GA (WALB) - A man who has been wanted since last year for violating his parole in two South Georgia counties has been caught by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.
Demarcus Williams, who has had active warrants for failing to register as a sex offender in Terrell and Randolph counties, was picked up in Cuthbert Friday, according to Maj. Kalvin Baker with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.
Baker said Williams was taken into custody at Howell Mills Apartments early Friday afternoon.
Williams’ last known address was on North Webster Street in Cuthbert.
He moved to Cuthbert from Dawson, and failed to notify Randolph County and Terrell County prior to his moving.
