‘She was just a baby’ says mom after 10-year-old daughter shot, killed following road rage incident

PHOENIX (KXNV/CNN) - Phoenix police say a 10-year-old girl who was shot during an apparent road rage incident has died.
The girl's father was injured but he is expected to recover.
Police are now looking for the man responsible.
"This is just heartbreaking,” Taniesha Brown said of her daughter Summerbell Brown.
Summer died of her injuries Thursday morning.
“I’m going to miss her every day, think about her every day," Taniesha Brown said through tears. “This nightmare is going to replay in my head every day. I can’t sleep. I just hope she is at peace. I just hope she’s at peace."
Summerbell was gunned down as she slept in the back of a car out in the family’s driveway.
“He was ready to start shooting. I got out my vehicle and I asked them what’s going on, what’s up, because he stopped my house," said Dharquintium Brown, describing the situation. "And I asked him ‘what’s up,’ and he just got to firing. He shot my car and he shot me right here and he shot up my house and he killed my daughter.”
Phoenix police released surveillance video of the suspect following the Browns in a white Ford truck. When they pulled into their driveway, the man started shooting.
“I looked at him dead in the face, he had this deranged look, like, he looked like he was high on something,” said Taniesha Brown. “His pupils were dilated. As soon as I looked at him in his eyes, he just ‘boom, boom, boom, boom, boom’ through the car. He didn’t even reach the gun outside the window, he shot through his door.”
Summerbell was a straight-A student who loved dancing and gymnastics.
"She was just a baby. There was no reason for her to be taken like this," said Taniesha Brown.
There is a reward of $1,000 for information that leads to the suspect's arrest.
Phoenix police ask anyone with information to call 480-WITNESS.
