Senate Bill 25 may clarify when drivers can and can’t pass stopped school buses

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - New legislation could help keep kids safer as they get on and off the school bus but has to be signed into a law first.
School buses are what get your kids to and from school every day. And new legislation on Governor Brian Kemp’s desk is working to make that trip as safe as possible.
Senate Bill 25 was created to clarify when drivers can and cannot pass school buses that are letting kids on and off.
The bill hits especially close to home for South Georgia families after 10-year-old Noah Palmer died after being hit by a car while walking to the school bus in Colquitt County back in October.
His seven-year-old brother was also hit and suffered injuries.
“Kids go, they don’t see, they don’t pay attention like us adults. We’re aware, so it’s like the last thing we want is for a kid to walk by and a car to come out of nowhere and it strikes them. We have to, we have to do better,” said Amber Johnson, a concerned parent.
If you’re driving down the opposite side of the road and there is grass, a median or some type of physical barrier between your car and the bus, you do not have to stop. Otherwise, if you see the red stop sign out and the flashing lights on, you are required by law to stop.
Governor Kemp has 40 days to sign or veto the bill.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.