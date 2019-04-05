Safe and Sound: Fishing safety

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - With more than one million licensed anglers in the state of Georgia, the spring weather has a lot of those fishers excited to reel in a big catch.
Rob Weller, the fisheries regional supervisor with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, said this time of year is perfect for fishing.
“Reason why fishing is so good in the spring is because the fish become active after the winter. They’re hungry, a lot of them of mating season spawning season and so they’re in shallow and they’re available to the anglers and they’re hungry,” Weller said.
Weller said you must be mindful of a few things while you and the family are enjoying a good time.
So, make sure that you’re always thinking about your personal safety including staying hydrated, using sunscreen, having a fishing license and checking the weather.
“I definitely recommend if you hear thunder you should head to shore. It’s better to be safe than sorry because a boat out on a body of water is susceptible to lightning,” he said.
Rob and his co-worker Amy were out on the water today collecting fish using a specialized boat at the Georgia Power dam. He said you have to be extra cautious of the water levels.
“You want to stay out of fast or swift moving water. If you’re out on a boat you need proper safety gear for the boat such as personal flotation devices and fire extinguishers and those types of items,” he said.
Fishing can be safe. It’s all about using your head and being aware of your surroundings.
