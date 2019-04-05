Rain and possibly strong storms

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Hope you’ve enjoyed the beautiful spring weather this week. Cloudy with light rain early evening. Overnight rain and thunderstorms continue into Friday afternoon.
Stay alert tomorrow as a line of storms possibly strong-severe may move across SWGA with damaging winds and small hail. There’s a marginal risk for isolated strong storms tomorrow across our area.
Rain chances continue through the weekend into early next week. Temperatures stay above average highs upper 70s to mid 80s and lows low to mid 60s. Back to a drier weather pattern by midweek.
