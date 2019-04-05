Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms possible today

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Happy Friday South Georgia. The heaviest rainfall has moved out of the area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely for the rest of the day. A few storms could be strong to severe. The main threat still appears to be damaging winds and some hail. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Off and on shower and thunderstorm chances extend into the weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s. Rain chances continue into Monday and Tuesday with highs near 80 degrees. Drier air works into the area by Wednesday with highs in the low 80s.
