A ‘Gray’ legacy: WALB founder James H. Gray remembered

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The second station founded in Georgia, WALB aired it’s first broadcast on April 7, 1954 — and the legacy of the man who started it all lives on in Albany 65 years later.
James H. Gray moved to the South in the 1940s and started working at the Albany Herald on the editorial team.
After buying the Herald, he bought WALB radio.
By 1953, Gray expanded to television, applying for, and then building WALB-TV in 1954.
The creator of Gray Communications System Incorporated also left his mark on the Good Life City by becoming mayor in 1973.
As mayor, he pushed for the Albany Mall in the early 70's and the Albany Civic Center to be built in 1983.
James H. Gray died in 1986.
