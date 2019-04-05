Dougherty Co. leader: North Monroe could become the next commercial district

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Dougherty County Attorney Spencer Lee said the North Monroe area has the potential to become a commercial district.
Now Lee is working to bring attention to the area and eventually bring new business, as well.
A new commercial district may be just what Dougherty County needs.
“If someone supported this and paid a little more attention to it, you might call it the North Monroe Commercial District,” said Lee.
Lee said there are already 16 businesses taking advantage of the North Monroe area.
“Sasco, Blaylock Machine Works, Georgia Pacific Packaging Division, Covington Planter Company, General Hydraulics, they’re all out there,” said Lee.
Lee said there’s one thing in particular keeping them out there. And it just may be the same thing that could attract new business.
“All of those businesses are happy to be there because they have street access to the Liberty Expressway,” said Lee.
Now Lee wants to encourage more industry to build in the area. But first he needs a committee willing to take on the job.
“If you go out, take a look at it, what you’ll see out there is there’s some deterioration, there’s great people out there and there’s some available land out there,” said Lee.
With approval from the Development Authority, Lee will draft a letter, urging county commissioners to consider using resources to figure out why the current businesses have stayed and what could attract new ones.
“Instead of just saying we’ve got to create a commercial district over here, that you already have one. And you just might want to pay a little more attention to this one,” Lee said.
The Development Authority voted unanimously to draft a letter, bringing the area’s potential to county leaders’ attention.
There are 18 acres of land just sitting, unused in Dougherty County.
The county acquired the land at Satterfield Park after the National Guard Armory moved.
Now County Attorney Spencer Lee and the Dougherty County Development Authority are drafting a request to county commissioners.
The goal is to bring the area’s potential use to the commissioners’ attention.
“There are developers who look for 18 acres, more or less. What has happened is Dougherty County all of a sudden has brought all of these pieces together. The question becomes one of what is the best use for that property,” said Lee.
A question the authority is now challenging commissioners to answer.
