Community impacted by Thomasville mayor’s suspension

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - The Thomasville community is still in shock after learning Governor Brian Kemp ordered an immediate suspension of Mayor Greg Hobbs.
With no timeline for how long this suspension will last, city leaders are acting fast.
Even though many people told WALB they were surprised a decision was made just eight days after Kemp appointed a panel to investigate Hobbs’ impact on the city, they’re not concerned the city won’t be able to carry on without him.
And so the city did carry on, preparing for the next regular scheduled city council meeting while also refraining from discussing why Hobbs’ seat was empty.
“I don’t think it will affect the operation of the city in anyway whatsoever,” said resident Wallace Goodman.
Goodman, who attended a Thursday workshop, is pleased to see the council operating smoothly.
Though several residents were waiting and hoping their city leaders would have said something.
Many residents said the news of Hobbs’ suspension by Kemp continues to occupy their thoughts.
“I’m sad for Greg Hobbs, sad that he got into that type of situation,” said Goodman.
According to City Charter 99, Mayor Pro-Temp Terry Scott will resume the roles of mayor until the council can find a temporary replacement.
The applicant must come from Hobbs’ district which is District 1, Post 2, and will carry out the duties of mayor for the duration of Hobbs’ suspension.
According to city leaders, Hobbs will continue to receive his monthly salaries, which is $750 per month.
Hobbs’ attorney could not be reached for comment.
“We have to accept the decision and I have to wake up every morning and be accountable to the people," said Scott.
Scott said he’s up for the challenge to find ways to turn Thomasville around.
“We’re going to work together, we’re going to work with the public. Let them know that they can entrust in us to do what’s right for the City of Thomasville," said Scott.
Scott said he wants to hold town hall meetings with the public to figure out how to move forward.
“Even with the lawsuit we have going on right now, let’s get this behind us. Let’s move forwards, let’s not keep this thing on the map for Thomasville," said Scott.
Goodman still has faith city leaders will continue serving them to the best of their abilities.
“They’ve always done a wonderful job and I expect that to continue," said Goodman.
At this time, a trial date has yet to be set following Hobbs’ indictment in February.
