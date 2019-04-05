Certified seed recommended for peanut farmers

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - Federal Lawmakers failed to pass a disaster relief package. Now South Georgia Farmers are on the brink of planting season, especially for peanuts.
Despite their funding problems, peanut specialists warn farmers to plant smart by using a certified seed, even if it is more costly.
Specialists said a certified seed won’t take away all peanut farmers problems, but will definitely help them take the right step forward.
Could certified seeds save planting season after Hurricane Michael’s devastation?
Most likely not, but specialists in this seed lab say the seeds high quality can help keep Georgia Farmers in the top ranks.
“They get a good stand, good yield, good crop, good year,” said Dedria Smith, the Director of the State Seed Lab Program.
She said of the thousands of samples they get during peanut season, certified seeds are most valuable.
“It’s a seed that maintains varietal integrity. It has to meet a higher standard of germination. It has to be a higher standard for purity analysis,” Smith explained.
It all sounds good when you have the cash to purchase and maintain them.
Federal lawmakers have not passed a disaster relief package for farmers, which hurts them all around.
Like Adam McLendon, who uses certified seeds, but took a hit from the storm.
“It’s a problem this year because the storm has really affected the germination and really has got a lot of issues going with that,”said McLendon.
In the lab they plant seeds for germination, and majority of them are certified seeds.
“To be a class of certified seed it has to meet a standard of 75 percent germination. Most of the time it’s even better than that,” said Smith.
McLendon said they are still using certified seeds, but they are going to have to make pricey changes to accommodate not having funding from the government and the state Hurricane Michael left his farm in.
“Yeah it’s a definite increase in cost and it’s mitigating the risk in poor germination,” said McLendon.
Farmers can’t control mother nature, but they can control what they plant.
Though politicians are uncertain, this seed is certified.
Next week marks six months since Hurricane Michael.
Farmers are hoping lawmakers can get some type of relief passed soon.
