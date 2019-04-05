Americus sidewalk construction nearly complete

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) - A six-month construction project in Americus will be wrapping up soon.
When the project is done, parts of the intersection of Lee Street and Church Street will have new sidewalks.
“This is primarily to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety," said Larry Riner, the Director of Americus Public Works. “We had some issues in this area of town with the sidewalks being pushed up by the roots of some of the old oaks trees we have and as well as the old paver-style sidewalks we have in town. We’re going back to stamped concrete. It’s a much more stable product and it’s much longer lasting. All the businesses and the pedestrians that use this area, we have a lot of walkers here. They’re the ones who will benefit the most.”
Melanie Crossking, who owns King Sr. Woodworking and Repair at the corner of Lee and Church streets, agreed.
Crossking hopes the new walkways will bring more foot traffic to the area.
“You know a little construction, construction trucks and have the bulldozers and everything here on the corner and people were kinda just, 'maybe I won’t come today, maybe I’ll come a little later on today,’ and after that, I think it was one day of that and it kinda just mellowed back out. Most of the traffic is towards the Windsor and things of that nature, so I’m hoping that people walk on down to this end,” said Crossking.
The project started in November. It was funded by a $110,000 dollar Department of Transportation (DOT) grant that will also be spent to repair drainage issues at the intersection.
We are told the sidewalk project will wrap up later this month.
Riner said next will be storm drains at the intersection.
“The intersection of East Church Street and South Lee, when we have large rain events we had flooding in that particular area and it’s a huge safety issue, people hydroplaning and that kind of thing,” said Riner.
Pedestrians and drivers will benefit the most from the new additions and it will make driving safer during rain storms, according to Riner.
Riner said funding will also be pulled from the same DOT grant.
