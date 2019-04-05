Americus sidewalk construction nearly complete

“This is primarily to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety," said Larry Riner, the Director of Americus Public Works. “We had some issues in this area of town with the sidewalks being pushed up by the roots of some of the old oaks trees we have and as well as the old paver-style sidewalks we have in town. We’re going back to stamped concrete. It’s a much more stable product and it’s much longer lasting. All the businesses and the pedestrians that use this area, we have a lot of walkers here. They’re the ones who will benefit the most.”