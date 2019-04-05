American Peanut Shellers Association celebrates 100 years

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The American Peanut Shellers Association celebrated 100 years Thursday night.
The group advocates for peanut nutrition, and educates on the value of peanuts.
Many local farmers, shellers, and manufacturers gathered in Albany for a gala at the Doublegate Country Club.
The APSA is the oldest organized group in the peanut industry, and the president of the organization is looking forward to the future.
“Any organization or any company that achieves 100 years is a great accomplishment. But to have an organization that was relevant 100 years ago and is still relevant today and is still extremely effective is just a great honor to be apart of it,” said Karl Zimmer, the organization’s president.
The celebration will continue Friday where guests expected to attend include former Senator Saxby Chambliss and Congressman Sanford Bishop.
