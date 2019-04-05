Albany police still searching for gunman after armed robbery

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany police needs your help to find a man they said robbed a woman at gunpoint while vacuuming her car at a Radium Springs Road car wash.
WALB spoke with business owners in that area who said they’re terrified that this armed gunman is on the run.
“It’s scary for us because we usually close the store at 10, 10:30,” said Marisa Garcia, employee at Miscelanea Guate MEX Grocery Store.
Garcia works about a yard away from the self-service car wash on Radium Springs Road where Albany police said a woman was robbed by a gunman while vacuuming her car around midnight Wednesday.
“It worries us a lot because we’ve been here for seven years and it’s like really quiet, nothing has bothered us and now that we’re hearing stuff around here, it’s like really scaring us,” said Garcia.
According to a police report, a man with short hair and dark clothes took the woman’s cell phone and money at gunpoint before running away.
The owner of the car wash said there are several security cameras on the property to ensure customers’ safety. He said that he has reviewed video from that night and has not yet seen the incident and is waiting to hear from Albany police.
Garcia said this is a wake-up call for everyone to stay vigilant.
“Just like, be careful because we ain’t safe around here, in this world, only God have us,” said Garcia.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.