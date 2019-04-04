Worth Co. Middle School classroom garden hopes to expand into community

SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) - After visiting the Sylvester Community Garden, Worth County Middle School (WCMS) students are working to enhance their classroom gardens and share it with their community.
After a successful winter crop, WCMS students are looking forward to reaping the harvest of their spring garden.
One thing students said they value is learning how to apply garden techniques with their everyday assignments.
They said its an extra curricular thing.
“Potatoes and beans and carrots and onions and cabbage,” said one student.
It was winter when students planted this garden and watched it grow.
But it doesn’t start this way.
On the other side of the school, students are working just as hard on their spring garden.
“It’s got to be really wet so those seeds can germinate,” said Diane Beck, a teacher at the school
Beck said they are learning in and out of the classroom.
“We do a lot of research on why are the plants not growing or what helps them to grow better. All they want to do they come in the first thing in the morning and they want to go straight out the back door and start working in the garden," said Beck.
Like Ethan King who works in the garden two to three times a week.
“I like how we get to learn about planting these vegetables and maybe use it some days in our life’s”
Jessica Hatcher just started working in the garden, and is already looking to the future.
“If you get the experience it’s a really good thing to have so you can plant your own stuff,” said Hatcher.
They all said it’s more than worth the wait.
“I’m just really thankful they started it so we can learn more,” said Hatcher.
