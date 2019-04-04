Valdosta revamps neighborhood watch programs

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Valdosta police and District 1 Councilwoman Vivian Cody are coming together to breathe life back into neighborhood watch groups.
Neighborhood Action Associations (NAA), previously neighborhood watch groups, are meant to help stop crime and prevent it before it happens.
Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said right now there are 16 watch groups reporting to them, but she’d like to see more people stepping up and taking action.
“Police can’t be everywhere that we need to be. We would love to be, but we can’t. So, it’s got to start with citizens taking back their community and that’s our job is to help them. When they see something, call us, get involved with the community, let people know that you want to take your community back and you want to make it safe," said Manahan.
Manahan wants to remind you, this can be good for your community but it does require a commitment.
The city will have a ribbon cutting later this month for a new NAA information center in the Devonwood Community.
For more information, you contact the Valsoata Police Department or the Neighborhood Development Department.
