Valdosta man sentenced for role in GA drug network

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - A Valdosta man has been sentenced in a drug trafficking case that extended from Atlanta to several South Georgia communities between 2013 and 2014, according to Charles Peeler, the United States attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
Peeler said Henry “Poochie” Austin, ll, 49, of Valdosta was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years and five months in prison and six years of supervised released. There is no parole in the federal system.
Austin was convicted in October 2018 of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base, said a release from Peeler’s office.
The release also states Austin’s trial was three days long and the jury deliberated for an hour before reaching a verdict.
According to Peeler, the cocaine and crack cocaine distribution ring Austin was involved in reached into Tifton, Valdosta, Omega, Hahira, Adel, Moultrie and other nearby communities.
Peeler’s office said there were 18 co-conspirators who had previously pleaded guilty and were sentenced already.
The group distributed hundreds of kilograms of cocaine sold as powder and also manufactured into crack cocaine, averaging between 10 to 15 kilograms of cocaine per week, said the release from Peeler’s office.
“A dangerous drug ring moving hundreds of kilos of cocaine across our state is ended, and all involved have now faced the consequences of their crimes,” said Peeler. “l want to thank our law enforcement partners who are tracking down and stopping these illegal and deadly drug networks from causing more harm in our communities.”
Peeler said Austin’s drug career dates back to the 1990s.
