Valdosta to bring in award winning songwriters

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The City of Valdosta is continuing its yearly tradition of bringing award-winning songwriters to Southwest Georgia.
The Dosta Playhouse in downtown is bringing in hit songwriters Jim McBride, Mike Dekle and local favorite, Jarrod Brogdon.
They are planning to take turns performing their songs and sharing the stories behind them.
“These are big name artists. These are people who write for people you know and you’ve listened to your whole life. So, we think that it’s just a little bit different. It’s an opportunity for us to have some really popular people in a very intimate setting," said Main Street Director Ellen Hill.
Hill said that some of the proceeds from the event go to a young songwriter’s scholarship.
The event will be Saturday, April 6, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and there are only about 150 seats available.
