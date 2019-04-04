Uprooted trees still an issue in Dawson after Hurricane Michael

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - It has been nearly six months since Hurricane Michael roared through South Georgia and there are still uprooted trees in the city of Dawson.
Interim City Manager James Woods said he is working to get the uprooted trees out of the roadways in Dawson.
Right now, there are about a dozen uprooted trees still in the roads.
Woods said the Corps of Engineers is no longer picking up trees and debris in the area. He said he’s not sure how much it could cost to get the trees picked up.
“We have come a long way in getting the streets of Dawson cleared. If you ride through you will see the remarkable improvements," said Woods.
There’s no time table on when the tree clean-up will begin.
