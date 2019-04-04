Tanker truck overturns in Douglas

DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) - Douglas police are encouraging drivers to avoid the area of Bowens Mill Road at Peterson Avenue after a tanker truck overturned Wednesday evening.
According to the Douglas Police Department’s Facebook page, the truck was filled with anhydrous ammonia.
The police department said the Douglas Fire Department, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol and the Georgia Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) also responded to the scene.
Around 6:30 p.m., the Douglas Police Department posted that it would take about three hours for crews to unload the tanker so they can get it upright.
WALB is working to find out if anyone was injured in the accident.
Police are asking drivers to be patient and use alternate routes as they work to clear the area.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.