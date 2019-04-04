SWGA native speaks on rodeo state championship

SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) - Public works employees operate heavy machinery everyday, but one Southwest Georgia man earned backhoe bragging rights, winning back to back state championships in the American Public Works Association Equipment Rodeo.
He's not one for bragging and boasting,
“I used to say I was the best on this side of SWGA,” said Donnell Johnson.
But after winning back to back state championships at the American Public Works Association Equipment Rodeo, Johnson said he can back it up.
Twenty years operating heavy machinery, Donnell Johnson steps into a place he said feels like home.
“When I put my hands on the control it’s like it becomes a part of me,” he said.
Working for Sylvester Public Works, Johnson gets to use this equipment daily.
“Once you become an operator it’s really fun to do to be on a piece of equipment. I’m in control and I can pretty much make it do whatever I want it to do.”
Like flying through an obstacle course in under 30 seconds.
“You have to get the ball, scoop the ball up, then go around the maze without dropping the ball,” he explained.
Wednesday, he did it in 25 seconds and says it’s just second nature to him.
“Once I’m in the seat I’m good,” he said.
You can look for Johnson at the national competition in August where he says his timing will only get better.
