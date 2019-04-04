SUV rams into Albany business

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A car has gone into an Albany retailer late Thursday morning, according to the Albany Police Department.
The car, a Hummer, went into Fred’s, on 1001 N Slappey Blvd.
The driver of the Hummer was traveling south on Slappey Boulevard and hit a Dougherty County School System vehicle, according to APD.
Other drivers on the road tried to flag the driver down.
The Hummer then went into the Fred’s parking lot, hitting another vehicle, before going into the store, APD officials said.
Two store employees and the driver of the Hummer were taken to the hospital but injuries were not serious.
Albany Dispatch said the call came in at 11:43 a.m.
Multiple units are on the scene, according to dispatch.
WALB’s Madison McClung is at the scene of the incident.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
