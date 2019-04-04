Strong to severe storms possible Friday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - All dry and not as chilly this morning as you step out the door. We’ll see increasing clouds throughout your Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Scattered showers will arrive by evening.
Higher rain chances push in overnight into Friday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday morning. A few strong to severe storms are possible with the main threats of damaging winds and large hail. Heavy rainfall is likely as totals will range from 0.5″ to 1.5″ with locally higher amounts.
Off and on shower and thunderstorm chances extend into the weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s. Rain chances continue into Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s.
