Southwest GA Area Health Education Center thanks Joel Wernick

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Southwest Georgia Area Health Education Center (AHEC) honored former Phoebe CEO Joel Wernick for his years of support to AHEC.
Wernick was very involved in the progress of forming AHEC back in the late 80s.
AHEC is a nonprofit organization that’s goal is to increase access to healthcare by improving the number and distribution of healthcare providers in Southwest Georgia.
Executive Director Laura Calhoun said a lot of the success of AHEC has come from Wernick.
“We wanted to thank him for his leadership and his vision overall and his support of the AHEC. He was instrumental in us forming AHEC back in the late 80s and the support we have had from him and from Phoebe has made us successful,” said Calhoun.
Calhoun said she looks forward to continuing to work with Phoebe in the future.
