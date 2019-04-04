Rams just a week away from spring game

“As far as what we want to be, we just want to be better," said Giardina. "What does that look like? It looks like trying to win the conference championship. You never do things the same way twice. I don’t know what our journeys going to look like and I’m excited the schedules out. Any time you play Valdosta and West Georgia, two out of your first three games, you better come out of the gates ready to go.”