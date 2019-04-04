Rams just a week away from spring game

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The ASU Rams are just a week away from their 2019 spring game.
As the time draws near, the anticipation grows.
The Rams are coming off a conference final appearance.
ASU is still looking for that first SIAC title since 2013, but is returning some key players this year.
After seeing 9 Spring practices, head coach Gabe Giardina is excited for this upcoming season.
“As far as what we want to be, we just want to be better," said Giardina. "What does that look like? It looks like trying to win the conference championship. You never do things the same way twice. I don’t know what our journeys going to look like and I’m excited the schedules out. Any time you play Valdosta and West Georgia, two out of your first three games, you better come out of the gates ready to go.”
The Rams will hold their Spring game on Saturday, April 13th at Hugh Mills stadium.
Kickoff is at 3:15 P.M.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.