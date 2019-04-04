Phoebe focuses on patient experience

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - It is an exciting time at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital because it has launched a state-of-the-art patient logistics command center.
“It has been a major project for us at Phoebe that started a journey over a year ago and we went live with our new command center and new technology in February,” said Kim Whitley, vice president of patient logistics and care coordinator.
Whitley said the new center will allow patients to not have to wait long for beds, beds to be cleaned and to be discharged.
“It is how fast can we transport them to discharge, how quickly can we get the bed turned over, what are the things that keep us from doing that. The system tracks all these milestones that let us know this is where we have a problem,” explained Whitley.
Whitley said by admitting patients quicker, the wait time for patients who come through the emergency department will be decreased and the new technology and software allows for discharge to be started in advance.
“Sometimes it would take up to an hour to transport a patient and now we are less than 17-minute turnaround time. Our environmental services department, our housekeepers are getting into the rooms within 23 minutes and cleaning the rooms in 30 minutes. We have just seen this tremendous push towards improvement,” said Whitley.
Since starting this center, Whitley said they have already seen a huge impact with patient experience.
