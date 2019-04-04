THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - Governor Brian Kemp issued an executive order, immediately suspending Thomasville Mayor Greg Hobbs.
Many residents told WALB they were confused after Wednesday night’s city council workshop because Thomasville City Manager Alan Carson did not publicly address why Hobbs was not at the meeting.
Though many already knew it was because the governor issued Hobbs’ immediate suspension, they were hoping to hear from their city leaders.
It wasn’t until the regular scheduled workshop finished that WALB was handed a piece of paper explaining why Hobbs’ seat was empty.
The letter stated:
“Mayor Pro-Tem Terry Scott is now the acting mayor and will perform the duties of Mayor until the council can find a temporary replacement.”
Scott will carry out the duties of mayor for the duration of Hobbs’ suspension.
According to the governor’s document, the suspension will last until either the disposition of the case or until Hobbs’ term ends on Dec. 31, 2021, whichever comes first.
Max Beverley, a former Thomasville mayor, said he’s sad for Thomasville and Hobbs.
“As painful as this is for the community, I do hope that with some of this noise behind the city, some positive things can begin to happen,” Beverley said.
This suspension came just eight days after Kemp appointed a review commission to determine if Hobbs’ indictment in February adversely affects city.
The commission said it did, according to the executive order.
Beverley said he too agrees.
“I can’t think of anything more directly impacting an elected officials ability to perform their duties than having allegations that you falsely accused two city employees of a crime that could’ve landed them in prison for 15 years," Beverley said.
WALB reached out to Hobbs for comment, but have not heard back.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.