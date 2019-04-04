From one impactful job to another: Ben Roberts recalls career as long-time WALB anchor

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Ben Roberts started his journey at WALB right after college and about two years ago, he decided to try a new profession.
Roberts is now the public relations and social media manager for Phoebe Putney Health System and loves that he can still make an impact in Southwest Georgia.
An anchor at WALB for more than 20 years, Roberts said having to say goodbye was one the hardest things he has ever done.
Roberts said one thing that always stayed the same throughout his time at WALB was the love and support of viewers.
While Roberts knew he loved the people of Southwest Georgia, it was the flood of 1994 that made him realize the community loved WALB.
“I said I never ate so well in my life as I did during the flood even though I never had time to go home to go cook or go through the drive-thru at McDonalds cause we were working so hard, but there was food constantly from people who just knew how hard we were working and appreciated it," Roberts recalled.
Roberts said he loves that he is still has a job where he knows he is making an impact in peoples’ lives.
