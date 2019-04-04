$6.5 million brought to Sumter Co. by T-SPLOST

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) -Six and a half million dollars has been brought to Sumter County by T-SPLOST.
T-SPLOST has been in effect for eight years now in Sumter county.
County leaders said more than 40 roads have been repaired in some way or another and named a few such as Bell Drive, Mercer Street, Mitchell Street, Morningside Drive, Murphy Mill Road.
One of the bigger projects comes to the benefit of college students.
“Within Sumter county, I think the biggest project was the South Georgia tech. parkway," said County Commission Chairman Clay Jones. "We’ve somewhat kinda four-laned it and put turning lanes and we’ve also added the South Georgia Tech Parkways intersection with Highway 49. It was deemed kind of a dangerous intersection and we put a roundabout there.”
The South Georgia Technical College President John Watford agreed and said the parkway and nearby roundabout helps ensure safety for the more than 2,000 students and staff.
However the completion of the roundabout gives him and his wife peace of mind after losing a friend many years ago.
“In January of 1991 we got terrible news that she was killed in an accident right here at this intersection but now that’s it’s been made into a roundabout it’s a much safe place," said Watford.
Jones said paving highly traveled dirt roads will be one of the bigger projects county leaders want to work on next.
He said he is optimistic T-SPLOST will be voted back in during the 2022 election.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.