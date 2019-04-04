Meteor captured on video from South GA home

April 4, 2019 at 7:36 AM EDT - Updated April 4 at 8:08 AM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - There have been several reports of meteor sightings overnight Thursday across the southeastern United States.

Brittany Fisher captured this video in the Ludowici, GA area at about 12:45 a.m.

There were more reports of a meteor visible from the Savannah area from about 6:45 a.m.

Sightings have also been reported Thursday in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and Alabama.

If you are interested in viewing more witness reports, you can click here.

